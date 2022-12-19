Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$66.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$90.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$92.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.736 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

