Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) & Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -89.50% -26.03% -22.85% Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -110.07% -102.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 14.37 -$180.97 million ($0.83) -5.55 Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.75 million ($1.07) -3.58

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 165.73%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.