Reviewing Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 12.50% 35.79% 3.84% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carriage Services and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.11%. XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.66%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $375.89 million 1.08 $33.16 million $2.84 9.72 XWELL $73.73 million 0.53 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.45

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carriage Services beats XWELL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

