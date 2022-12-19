Reviewing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 31.94% N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.91% 1.28%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million 2.50 $7.30 million $5.45 7.98 Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million 2.38 $7.44 million $3.61 7.34

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Indiana Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

