RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.