RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.
RFIL stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
