Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,295 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after buying an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $76.30 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

