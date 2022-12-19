Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.31 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.