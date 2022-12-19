Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,349 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

