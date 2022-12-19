Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 6,014 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

TAK stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

