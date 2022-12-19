Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 8,811 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

