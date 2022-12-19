Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 8,811 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.