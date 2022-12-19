Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.