Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 158.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,059,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,659,123. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

RPRX opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.