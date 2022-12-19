Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 34,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

