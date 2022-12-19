Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 75,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.