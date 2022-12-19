Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

