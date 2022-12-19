Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $377,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $111,972,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $171.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

