Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,237.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

