Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $434,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $12,194,000. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

