Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.