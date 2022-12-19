Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

