Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 397,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 107,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.