Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $328,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 43,932 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 26.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

