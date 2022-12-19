Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Further Reading

