Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 834 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PII opened at $103.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.