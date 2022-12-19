Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
