Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0021

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $12,964.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00015585 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00219888 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0020575 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,873.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.