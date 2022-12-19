Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 663,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

