Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 47.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 47.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN stock opened at 22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 107.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is 31.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

