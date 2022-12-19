Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

