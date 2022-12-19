Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

