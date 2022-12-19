Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $79.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $92.20 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.