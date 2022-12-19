RVW Wealth LLC Has $10.07 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

