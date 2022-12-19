RVW Wealth LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.