RVW Wealth LLC Has $875,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.