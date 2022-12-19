RVW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $114.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

