RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.55 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.