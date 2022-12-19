RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

