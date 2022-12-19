RVW Wealth LLC Sells 283,291 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,291 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,382,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

