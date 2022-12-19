RVW Wealth LLC Sells 37,455 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $52.61 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

