Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

