Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $128.27 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.89 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

