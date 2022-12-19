Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.