Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

