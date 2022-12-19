Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 2,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

