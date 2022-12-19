Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €36.01 ($37.91) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.33. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.