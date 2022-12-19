Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after buying an additional 685,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

