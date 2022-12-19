SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $345.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $280.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $305.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

