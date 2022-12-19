Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Boosted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 7.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $48,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.
