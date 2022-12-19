Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

